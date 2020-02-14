Conceal (CCX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Conceal has a total market cap of $674,755.00 and $127,288.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX, Sistemkoin and Graviex. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.01281135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00224415 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00068268 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,472,621 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,839 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

