Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Concho Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Concho Resources by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 62,782 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concho Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Concho Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

