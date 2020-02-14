Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Concho Resources accounts for about 1.8% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.30.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

