Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Constellation Brands worth $100,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.60. 924,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

