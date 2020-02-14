Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,833 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.33% of Constellium worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 73.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.24. Constellium NV has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

