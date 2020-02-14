Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,359. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $95.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

