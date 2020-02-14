Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $471,879.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.03501760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00151009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

