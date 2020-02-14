ContentBox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,690.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, CPDAX, UEX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $30,690.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010488 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000515 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, CPDAX, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

