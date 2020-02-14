Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Short Interest Update

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CBPX remained flat at $$36.99 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Building Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,475.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $364,127.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

