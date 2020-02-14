Contrasting ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CEPU)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% CENT PUERTO S A/S 3.88% 3.06% 1.65%

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ENEVA S A/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.04%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A CENT PUERTO S A/S $506.42 million 1.09 $621.95 million $4.07 0.89

CENT PUERTO S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Summary

ENEVA S A/S beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

