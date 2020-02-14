Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,921.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,816.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.