Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Accountability Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.41.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$25.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.40. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$15.72 and a 52 week high of C$26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

