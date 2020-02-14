Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.56% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $1,005,749.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares in the company, valued at $114,982,680.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,793,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,473,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.