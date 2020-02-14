Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Trimmed by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,675 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 23.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Corning by 14.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 29.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

