Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,648 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after acquiring an additional 352,220 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $28.71 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

