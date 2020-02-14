Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORV shares. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mackie cut shares of Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CORV opened at $0.31 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 121.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,022.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Correvio Pharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in Correvio Pharma by 34.3% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 44.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

