Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Corteva worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 19,499.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 117,971 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Corteva by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,199,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.