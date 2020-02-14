Cortex Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $29.20 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, CoinEx, DragonEX and Bithumb. In the last week, Cortex has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.03505759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00253412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00159765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, CoinEx, Ethfinex, UEX, DDEX, BitForex, Bithumb, OKEx, CoinTiger, DragonEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

