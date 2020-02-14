Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 232,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,903. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cortexyme by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cortexyme by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth $5,813,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cortexyme by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

