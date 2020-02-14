CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $36,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.33.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSGP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $730.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,847. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

