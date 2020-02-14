CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $729.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $646.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.57. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

