CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $43,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $729.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $400.00 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.66 and a 200 day moving average of $606.57.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.