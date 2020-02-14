Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $318.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $211.14 and a one year high of $318.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

