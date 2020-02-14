COTI Price Tops $0.0201 (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 64% against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $6.13 million and $1.37 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.16 or 0.03477421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00250523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 305,658,854 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.