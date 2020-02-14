Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Insider Purchases $173,466.23 in Stock

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. 2,522,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra lifted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after purchasing an additional 350,463 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,595,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,012,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,894,000 after buying an additional 2,634,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,082,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,852,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 1,302,968 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

