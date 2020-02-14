Counterparty (XCP) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00020943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $7,887.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counterparty Profile

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,387 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

