Cowen Increases Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $120.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.61. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.