CPChain (CPC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,765.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $145,765.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.01281187 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005167 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000950 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.