CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 108.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

