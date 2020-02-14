Craig Hallum Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $325.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $243.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $22.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.50. 10,903,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $273.48. The company has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 128,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,681,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.