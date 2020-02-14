Cred Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Cred has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX, Bilaxy, Gate.io, UEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

