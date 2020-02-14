CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0000

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. CREDIT has a market cap of $213,666.00 and approximately $42,014.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046067 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000596 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

