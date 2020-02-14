Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE CS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 648,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

