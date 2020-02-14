Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Credit Suisse Group’s score:

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.