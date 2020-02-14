Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.52 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Credits has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $297,267.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX and LBank. During the last week, Credits has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, IDEX, WazirX, Tidex, LBank, CoinBene, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

