Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

CRSP stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 592,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,846,000 after acquiring an additional 906,006 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,167,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

