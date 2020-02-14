Critical Comparison: CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) vs. Voyager Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.23%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than CytRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 66.70 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -4.99 CytRx $250,000.00 90.15 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -2.31

CytRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics. Voyager Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -72.64% -57.32% -15.83% CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75%

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

