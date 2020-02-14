Critical Review: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) versus Diamond Hill Investment Group (NYSE:DHIL)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PJT Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $717.64 million 1.65 $29.56 million $2.41 21.27 Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.21 $47.38 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PJT Partners.

Volatility and Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PJT Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PJT Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.23%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 4.12% 18.93% 12.19% Diamond Hill Investment Group 34.29% 18.66% 12.99%

Summary

PJT Partners beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

