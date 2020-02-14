Critical Survey: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and STRATA Skin Sciences (OTCMKTS:SSKN)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -1.78 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.85 million 1.96 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.06, suggesting a potential upside of 240.59%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% STRATA Skin Sciences -9.74% -9.98% -6.27%

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

