Critical Survey: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Becton Dickinson and (NASDAQ:BDX)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Becton Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $25.62 million 9.06 -$9.02 million ($0.38) -31.53 Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.08 $1.23 billion $11.68 22.28

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -46.85% -76.99% -15.99% Becton Dickinson and 4.96% 15.50% 6.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Becton Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Becton Dickinson and 0 6 7 0 2.54

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $279.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Becton Dickinson and.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats iCAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy. It also offers digital mammography computer-aided detection (CAD) products, such as advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in breast imaging, which include PowerLook Mammo Detection, which detects and identifies suspicious masses and micro-calcifications; and PowerLook Advanced Mammography Platform, a computer server residing on a customer's network that receives patient studies from the imaging modality, performs CAD and density assessment analysis, and sends the CAD results to picture archiving and communication system and/or review workstations. In addition, the company's digital mammography CAD products comprise magnetic resonance imaging products to detect breast and prostate cancer; breast tomosynthesis systems; and advanced image analysis and workflow solutions in computed tomography (CT) colonography, including VeraLook that supports the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT colonography. It serves hospitals, ambulatory care centers and free standing radiation oncology facilities, and other office-based uses through sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. iCAD, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Invivo Corp. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

