Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.98. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

