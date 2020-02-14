Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,959.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,996.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,965.19.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

