Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,360 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

