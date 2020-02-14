Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cigna by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 292,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,747,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $8,778,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $4,901,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cigna by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $221.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.01. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $10,612,704. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

