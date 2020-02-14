Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 94.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 478,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,168.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG opened at $45.46 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

