Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1,715.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,962 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of National Instruments worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.