Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 36,460 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,460 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of L Brands worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in L Brands by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

