Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $381.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,102 shares of company stock worth $45,886,831 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

