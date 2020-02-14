Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $36.18 on Friday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

