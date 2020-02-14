Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

